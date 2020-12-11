See All Ophthalmologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Marko Habekovic, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marko Habekovic, MD

Dr. Marko Habekovic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Habekovic works at Marko Habekovic MD Pllc in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Habekovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marko Habekovic MD Pllc
    1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 111, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 222-4111
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health Women's Health & Wellness Center
    4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 118, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 464-2890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Nearsightedness
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 11, 2020
    Had lens implants in both eyes. Excellent doctor. Took great care of me. Very personable.
    Steven Ramlal — Dec 11, 2020
    About Dr. Marko Habekovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992748198
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

