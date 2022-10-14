Dr. Marla Dubinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marla Dubinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marla Dubinsky, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Queens U, Fac of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Dubinsky works at
Locations
-
1
Susan & Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center17 E 102nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubinsky?
We travel from out of state to see her team. Prior to this, my daughter had been to 3 other children’s IBD centers. The difference in the others and her team is night and day. Best decision we ever made!
About Dr. Marla Dubinsky, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- Female
- 1790741718
Education & Certifications
- Queens U, Fac of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dubinsky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dubinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubinsky works at
Dr. Dubinsky has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dubinsky speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.