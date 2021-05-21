Overview

Dr. Marla Shuman, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS|E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Shuman works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of North VA - Fair Oaks in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.