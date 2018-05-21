Overview of Dr. Marlon Hermitanio, MD

Dr. Marlon Hermitanio, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area, Dickinson County Memorial Hospital and OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group.



Dr. Hermitanio works at Baycare Aurora LLC in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Winnebago, WI and Marinette, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.