Dr. Hermitanio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marlon Hermitanio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marlon Hermitanio, MD
Dr. Marlon Hermitanio, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area, Dickinson County Memorial Hospital and OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group.
Dr. Hermitanio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hermitanio's Office Locations
-
1
Baycare Aurora LLC2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 766-3200
-
2
Wisconsin Resource Center1505 NORTH DR, Winnebago, WI 54985 Directions (920) 426-4310
-
3
Aurora Bay Area Health Center in Marinette4061 Old Peshtigo Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 732-8000Tuesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
- Dickinson County Memorial Hospital
- OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hermitanio?
I have searched for a doctor who would listen to my "complaints" about my aches and pains and who would help with pain management. Dr. Hermitanio is just such a doctor. I am impressed that Doctor doesn't just throw medication after medication at me and then ask "what do you want to try now?" I am not qualified to answer that and am thrilled to find a doctor who is. Thank God I found Dr. Hermitanio. The distance is well worth traveling to see Dr. H.
About Dr. Marlon Hermitanio, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1740397355
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hermitanio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hermitanio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hermitanio works at
Dr. Hermitanio has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermitanio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hermitanio speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermitanio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermitanio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hermitanio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hermitanio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.