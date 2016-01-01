Dr. Marlon Seliger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seliger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlon Seliger, MD
Dr. Marlon Seliger, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1477514156
- University Hospital-Suny Stony Brook
- New York & Presbyterian Hospitals-Columbia Campus
- Montefiore Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
