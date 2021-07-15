Overview of Dr. Marlyn Lorenzo, MD

Dr. Marlyn Lorenzo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MD.



Dr. Lorenzo works at Arthritis Care Specialists-Md in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.