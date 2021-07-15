Dr. Marlyn Lorenzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marlyn Lorenzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marlyn Lorenzo, MD
Dr. Marlyn Lorenzo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MD.
Dr. Lorenzo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lorenzo's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Care Specialist of MD6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (410) 992-7440
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lorenzo?
This will be the 1st time writing a review for any doctor but I feel compelled to share my wonderful experience with Dr. Lorenzo. Too many times I've experienced doctors not listening enough of the patient's concerns or not asking enough questions before making their recommendations. My experience with Dr. Lorenzo was completely the opposite. She listened and then listened more and asked more questions and when I couldn't think of any more questions/concerns, she referenced a prior test result I had in the past that prompted me to ask more questions further validating her genuine care for her patient. I'd highly recommend her for anyone!
About Dr. Marlyn Lorenzo, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1639107097
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorenzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo works at
Dr. Lorenzo has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorenzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lorenzo speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.