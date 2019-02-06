Dr. Marnell Moore, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marnell Moore, DPM
Dr. Marnell Moore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and East Orange General Hospital.
Ruth L. Clark310 Central Ave Ste 303, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (201) 614-1718
Happy Feet Podiatry LLC414 Eagle Rock Ave Ste 310, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-6543
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- East Orange General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
If you are looking for the best then look no further. I couldn't be more happier than I am with the care that I received from Dr.Moore and her excellent team. Dr.Moore went above and beyond to make sure that I was well taken care of from beginning to end. I arrived to her office with a really badly infected diabetic ulcer that I had for months. I was prepared to hear the worse but Dr. Moore worked with me to make sure we exhausted every option in order for me to get the best care. If you need tr
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, French and Haitian Creole
- Wykoff Heights Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moore speaks French and Haitian Creole.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.