Dr. Maromi Nei, MD
Overview of Dr. Maromi Nei, MD
Dr. Maromi Nei, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Nei works at
Dr. Nei's Office Locations
Jefferson Comprehensive Epilepsy Center909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She always takes time with me both inside and outside the office. My experiences of her patient care during my office visits have been excellent. If there is any concern or question I have inside or outside the offie she always addresses them. If I send her an email I am amazed that she reads and responds to them even at late ours or over the weekend.
About Dr. Maromi Nei, MD
- Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
- 30 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- Female
- 1437179207
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nei accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nei speaks Japanese.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Nei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nei.
