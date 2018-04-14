See All Psychiatrists in Cheltenham, PA
Dr. Martha Little, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (4)
Map Pin Small Cheltenham, PA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martha Little, MD

Dr. Martha Little, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cheltenham, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Little works at Abington Adult Psychiatric Services in Cheltenham, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Little's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Adult Psychiatric Services
    123 TOOKANY CREEK PKWY, Cheltenham, PA 19012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2018
    She’s caring, kind, an excellent Doctor. She’s the best, in my opinion!
    L. K. in Willow Grove, Pa. — Apr 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martha Little, MD
    About Dr. Martha Little, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1477698462
    Education & Certifications

    • Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship At Albert Einstein Hospital
    • Medical Residency At St. Elizabeth Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center
    • St Elizabeth Hospital
    • TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martha Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Little has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Little works at Abington Adult Psychiatric Services in Cheltenham, PA. View the full address on Dr. Little’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.