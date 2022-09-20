Dr. Backman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Backman, MD
Dr. Martin Backman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine.
Maurice Shafik Ghattas MD A Professional Corp.11180 Warner Ave Ste 259, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 540-1840
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Backman is very kind and has a great bedside manner.
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Backman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Backman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Backman has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Backman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Backman speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Backman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Backman.
