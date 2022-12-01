Dr. Martin Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Fox, MD
Dr. Martin Fox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
-
1
Martin S. Fox, MD4001 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-5850
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Dr. Fox is definitely an artist and a perfectionist. He paid exceptional attention to my concerns in order to help me improve my facial appearance.
About Dr. Martin Fox, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1417001553
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Einstein/Montefiore
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.