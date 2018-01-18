Dr. Martin Lapage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Lapage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Lapage, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Lapage works at
Locations
C. S. Mott Children's Hospital1540 E HOSPITAL DR, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 764-5176
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I don't share the other reviewer's concerns. He has always listened extensively to us, spent time talking to us and answering any questions, explaining in depth what he is or is not concerned with. I would certainly recommend him,
About Dr. Martin Lapage, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University At Carbondale
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapage works at
Dr. Lapage has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapage. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapage.
