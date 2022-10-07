Overview

Dr. Martin Rains, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Rains works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology Paducah in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.