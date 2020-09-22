Dr. Martin Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Rosenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Martin Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
Misty Lee Wray, MD LLC900 Bestgate Rd Ste 104, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 841-6662
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenberg is very knowledgable, and explains everything in a very down to earth manner, always answering any questions you may have.
About Dr. Martin Rosenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.