Dr. Martin Ton, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Ton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital600 Gresham Dr, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 668-3871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ton patiently explains to me My medical condition and he Discusses any and all appropriate Medications, procedures and options.
About Dr. Martin Ton, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316966427
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ton accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ton has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.