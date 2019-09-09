Overview of Dr. Marvin Becker, MD

Dr. Marvin Becker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Becker works at Mr Test Corp in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.