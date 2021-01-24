Overview

Dr. Marwan Shaykh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut-Beirut Lebanon and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shaykh works at Assisted Fertility Program - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.