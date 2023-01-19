Overview of Dr. Mary Bowles, MD

Dr. Mary Bowles, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Bowles works at Neurology Specialists in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.