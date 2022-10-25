Overview of Dr. Mary Cheung, MD

Dr. Mary Cheung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Cheung works at Northwell Health Physician Partners in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY, New York, NY and Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Manometry and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.