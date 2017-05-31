Overview

Dr. Mary Cole, MD is a Dermatologist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Cole works at Dalton Dermatology and Day Spa in Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.