Dr. Mary Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Cole, MD is a Dermatologist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Cole works at
Locations
Dalton Dermatology1108 Professional Blvd, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A great doctor and a great office. Worth the drive from Chattanooga! There is a lot to praise: 1) Your appointment time actually means something. I have always been seen within minutes of my scheduled time. 2) Appointment reminders and follow ups are handled with ease. 3) Treatment options are clearly explained. 4) Dr. Cole is exceptionally kind and competent.
About Dr. Mary Cole, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821292301
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cole speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
