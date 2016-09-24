See All Dermatopathologists in Monterey, CA
Dr. Mary Dahl, MD

Dermatopathology
4.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mary Dahl, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Dahl works at Pacific Dermatology in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Pacific Dermatology
    977 Pacific St, Monterey, CA 93940 (831) 644-9740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 24, 2016
Sep 24, 2016
I adore Dr Dahl- Scannell.She just saved my husbands life by biopsying a small mole and it was melanoma.She knew just where to refer us and is utterly compassionate.She is an amazing medical provider who opens her heart,then does things that are right.I tell all of my friends about her.She really is the best.She is not a cosmetic Dr but knows where to send you if that is what you want, she does not do plastic surgery.She will, however, help you with things that bother you like wierd.skin spots.
Beverlydd in Carmel, CA — Sep 24, 2016
About Dr. Mary Dahl, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatopathology
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255414991
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary Dahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Dahl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

