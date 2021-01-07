Dr. Mary Hodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Hodge, MD
Dr. Mary Hodge, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Wonderful Dr., very knowledgeable, patient and compassionate. Took time to explain so I completely understood.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447357272
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital-Lifespan Program
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
