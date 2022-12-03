Overview of Dr. Mary Lim, DO

Dr. Mary Lim, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.