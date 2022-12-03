Dr. Mary Lim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Lim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Lim, DO
Dr. Mary Lim, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
- 1 35 Michigan St NE # MC056, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2605
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She was very nice and thorough she explained everything that she was doing and the results of the test she was doing
About Dr. Mary Lim, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
