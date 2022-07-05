Overview of Dr. Mary McKinley, MD

Dr. Mary McKinley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. McKinley works at IM-Peds Primary Care, LLC in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.