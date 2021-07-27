See All General Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Mary Meo, DO

General Surgery
4.5 (21)
Map Pin Small Fort Wayne, IN
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Meo, DO

Dr. Mary Meo, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Meo works at Mary Ann Meo DO Facs. PC in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Ann Meo DO Facs. PC
    2510 E DuPont Rd Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 969-2990
  2. 2
    2520 DUPONT CIRCLE DR, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 969-2990
  3. 3
    1520 Provident Dr, Warsaw, IN 46580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 969-7165
  4. 4
    Kosciusko Community Hospital
    2101 Dubois Dr, Warsaw, IN 46580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 969-2990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital
  • Kosciusko Community Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 27, 2021
    She was more personal and friendly this time around!
    Vicki coomer — Jul 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Meo, DO
    About Dr. Mary Meo, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265412266
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Meo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meo has seen patients for Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Meo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

