Dr. Mary Meo, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Meo works at Mary Ann Meo DO Facs. PC in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.