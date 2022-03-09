Overview of Dr. Mary O'Toole, MD

Dr. Mary O'Toole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Women's Hosp-Usc Sch Med



Dr. O'Toole works at Orange Coast Women's Medical Group in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and San Clemente, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.