Dr. Mary Powell, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (19)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mary Powell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Powell works at EFM Harvard Park in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Evergreen Family Medicine Womens Health
    1937 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Roseburg Women's Health Care
    1813 W Harvard Ave Ste 400, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 08, 2019
    She delivered 2 of my babies, was always extremely caring. Amazing OB. Best in roseburg.
    Sierra — Nov 08, 2019
    About Dr. Mary Powell, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1487727988
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.