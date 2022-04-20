Overview of Dr. Mary Rudyk, MD

Dr. Mary Rudyk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rudyk works at Senior Health Associates in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.