Dr. Mary Sheu, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Sheu, MD is a Dermatologist in Menlo Park, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Sheu works at Crane Street Dermatology in Menlo Park, CA with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crane street dermatology
    1225 Crane St Ste 102, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 323-0276
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins Derm/Cosmetic Ctr
    10755 Falls Rd Ste 350, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-5933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 18, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Sheu's for a few years! She is the best dermatologist I have ever been to. She takes her time with her patients, she is very caring and a most of all she is a good listener. I wish her all the best in her endeavors and to those new patients out there, consider yourself very lucky to have such a great doctor in your area!
    Barb in New Jersey — Aug 18, 2020
    About Dr. Mary Sheu, MD

    Dermatology
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1659338705
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Brown Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Sheu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sheu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

