Overview of Dr. Mary Walton, MD

Dr. Mary Walton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Walton works at Larry K. Broadwell M.d. A Medical Corporation in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.