Overview of Dr. Mary White, DPM

Dr. Mary White, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.



Dr. White works at Mary C White DPM in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.