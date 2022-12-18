Dr. Mary White, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary White, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mary White, DPM
Dr. Mary White, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Mary White PC6451 E Riverside Blvd Ste 104, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 282-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Recently saw Dr. White for a shoe issue. While talking she trimmed my toenails and explained why I was having the issue in sizing. Knowledge is power, I left her office with a bounce in my step:) Issue solved. Thankful to have a through and compassionate Dr.
About Dr. Mary White, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1649293952
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Monmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.