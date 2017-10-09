Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maryirene Flynn, MD
Overview of Dr. Maryirene Flynn, MD
Dr. Maryirene Flynn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Flynn's Office Locations
Montefiore Medical Center4141 Carpenter Ave Fl 4, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I have ever been to for ortho problems. Professional, explains everything. Very busy office, especially during the winter with broken bones needing to be set etc (hospitals no long set bones in ER), so sometimes you will have to wait. They can't anticipate emergencies needing to be seen. I have been seeing her over over 17 years. Office staff is excellant also.
About Dr. Maryirene Flynn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1760445001
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
