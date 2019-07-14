See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Marylinn Markarian, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
2.1 (15)
Map Pin Small Poughkeepsie, NY
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marylinn Markarian, MD

Dr. Marylinn Markarian, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.

Dr. Markarian works at Health Quest Medical Practice - Behavioral Health in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Markarian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Valley Eye Surgeons At Vbmc LLC
    21 Reade Pl Ste 1100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 483-6654
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Health Quest Medical Practice, PC - Division of Behavioral Health
    9 Livingston St Ste 4S, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 483-6654

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 14, 2019
    She is very knowledgeable and compassionate. I feel very comfortable seeing her
    — Jul 14, 2019
    About Dr. Marylinn Markarian, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609834514
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
