Dr. Marylinn Markarian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marylinn Markarian, MD
Dr. Marylinn Markarian, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.
Dr. Markarian's Office Locations
Hudson Valley Eye Surgeons At Vbmc LLC21 Reade Pl Ste 1100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6654Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Health Quest Medical Practice, PC - Division of Behavioral Health9 Livingston St Ste 4S, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6654
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgeable and compassionate. I feel very comfortable seeing her
About Dr. Marylinn Markarian, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1609834514
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
