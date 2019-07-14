Overview of Dr. Marylinn Markarian, MD

Dr. Marylinn Markarian, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.



Dr. Markarian works at Health Quest Medical Practice - Behavioral Health in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.