Overview of Dr. Maryliza El-Masry, MD

Dr. Maryliza El-Masry, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. El-Masry works at Tower Hematology Oncology Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.