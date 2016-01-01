Dr. Maryliza El-Masry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Masry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maryliza El-Masry, MD
Overview of Dr. Maryliza El-Masry, MD
Dr. Maryliza El-Masry, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. El-Masry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. El-Masry's Office Locations
-
1
Tower Hematology9090 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 888-8680
-
2
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 888-8680Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Masry?
About Dr. Maryliza El-Masry, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1760786495
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Masry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Masry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Masry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Masry works at
Dr. El-Masry has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Masry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Masry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Masry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Masry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Masry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.