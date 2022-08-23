See All Rheumatologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Marypat Clements, DO

Rheumatology
3.8 (71)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marypat Clements, DO

Dr. Marypat Clements, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Clements works at Arthritis Associates South FL in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clements' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Pharmacy Services of South Florida
    5130 Linton Blvd Ste F1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr. Clements got right to the source of my back and sciatica issues immediately! She doesn’t overprescribe medicine and she really listens to what the patient says. I highly recommend Dr. Clements. My sister goes to her now too.
    Cindy M. — Aug 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Marypat Clements, DO
    About Dr. Marypat Clements, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811098569
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Va
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marypat Clements, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clements is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clements has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clements works at Arthritis Associates South FL in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Clements’s profile.

    Dr. Clements has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clements on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clements.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clements, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clements appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

