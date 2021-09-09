Dr. Masha Livhits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livhits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masha Livhits, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Masha Livhits, MD
Dr. Masha Livhits, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Livhits works at
Dr. Livhits' Office Locations
UCLA Endocrine Center100 Medical Plz Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 267-7838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- LACare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Livhits preformed a right adrenalectomy in March. I had complete confidence in her ability. Pre surgery she monitored my BP closely. She explained the surgery and what to expect. She is very matter of fact, a quality I appreciate. Some may see this as uncaring. Not true. She is very caring. Thank you Dr. Livhits.
About Dr. Masha Livhits, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1659566875
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livhits has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livhits accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livhits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Livhits has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Tonsillitis and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Livhits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Livhits speaks Armenian and Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Livhits. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livhits.
