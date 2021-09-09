See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Masha Livhits, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Masha Livhits, MD

Dr. Masha Livhits, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Livhits works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Tonsillitis and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Livhits' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Endocrine Center
    100 Medical Plz Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 267-7838
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Functional Adrenal Nodule Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • LACare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Dr. Livhits preformed a right adrenalectomy in March. I had complete confidence in her ability. Pre surgery she monitored my BP closely. She explained the surgery and what to expect. She is very matter of fact, a quality I appreciate. Some may see this as uncaring. Not true. She is very caring. Thank you Dr. Livhits.
    Linda Lewin — Sep 09, 2021
    About Dr. Masha Livhits, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1659566875
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Internship
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masha Livhits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livhits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Livhits has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Livhits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Livhits works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Livhits’s profile.

    Dr. Livhits has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Tonsillitis and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Livhits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Livhits. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livhits.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livhits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livhits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

