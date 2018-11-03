Overview of Dr. Mashood Qadri, MD

Dr. Mashood Qadri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Casa Grande, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Qadri works at Sun Life Family Health Center in Casa Grande, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.