Dr. Mashood Qadri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mashood Qadri, MD
Dr. Mashood Qadri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Casa Grande, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Qadri's Office Locations
Casa Grande - Satellite Clinic865 N Arizola Rd, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (888) 399-2206
Desert Kidney Associates Plc.612 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 834-9039
Casa Grande (Monument Plaza Circle) - Satellite Clinic1637 E Monument Plaza Cir Ste 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (888) 399-2206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Chandler Office1600 W Chandler Blvd Ste 110, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 584-3491Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Casa Grande Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent visit indeed.
About Dr. Mashood Qadri, MD
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1184710188
Education & Certifications
- LA State University Hlth Sci Ctr
- Capital Hlth Sys
- St Francis Medical Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qadri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qadri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qadri has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qadri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Qadri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qadri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.