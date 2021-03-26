Dr. Masood Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masood Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Masood Ahmad, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They completed their fellowship with Chldns Hospital
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
Allergy and Asthma Specialty Center - West Chester6964 Tylersville Rd Ste A, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 777-7097
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor and staff. Dr Ahmad is professional, knowledgeable and pleasant. I have so much confidence in him. I am a retired nurse and have never reviewed a Doctor but feel Dr Ahmad deserves high praise! Kathy H
About Dr. Masood Ahmad, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1699856559
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
