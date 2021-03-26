See All Allergists & Immunologists in West Chester, OH
Dr. Masood Ahmad, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Masood Ahmad, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They completed their fellowship with Chldns Hospital

Dr. Ahmad works at Allergy and Asthma Specialty Center in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy and Asthma Specialty Center - West Chester
    Allergy and Asthma Specialty Center - West Chester
6964 Tylersville Rd Ste A, West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-7097

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 26, 2021
    Mar 26, 2021
Wonderful Doctor and staff. Dr Ahmad is professional, knowledgeable and pleasant. I have so much confidence in him. I am a retired nurse and have never reviewed a Doctor but feel Dr Ahmad deserves high praise! Kathy H
    Kathy H — Mar 26, 2021
    About Dr. Masood Ahmad, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699856559
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldns Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Masood Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad works at Allergy and Asthma Specialty Center in West Chester, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ahmad’s profile.

    Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

