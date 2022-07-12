Overview

Dr. Masroor Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Ut Health North Campus Tyler in Tyler, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Congenital Heart Defects and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.