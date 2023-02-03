Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cristofanilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Cristofanilli works at
1283 York Avenue 4th Floor, New York, NY 10065
NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I have never had a doctor address my concerns and explain treatments ,labs and any testing the way Dr. Chrustofanelli does. I have cancer for several years so this is not my first Oncologist or cancer center but it is the very best. The staff from reception to RN's are phenomenal. They are not pretending to care they actually care and go beyond their scope to help you. As busy as Dr. C is my appointments are on time and you are never rushed in and out. I finally have hope that he will give me the best chance possible to live longer if not more. God Bless them all.
- Medical Oncology
