Dr. Mathew Cline, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mathew Cline, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.

Dr. Cline works at Advanced Ankle & Foot in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Ankle & Foot
    7400 S Power Rd Ste 120, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 962-4281
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Ankle & Foot
    803 N Salk Dr, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 962-4281
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Advanced Ankle & Foot
    2915 E Baseline Rd Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 962-4281
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Casa Grande Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

VAP Lipid Testing
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cline?

    Jun 06, 2022
    In a word: Excellent. Dr. Cline treated me in a very caring manner. My situation w/ ankles came up rather suddenly. X-rays were taken immediately (I was a new patient when both were sprained severely.). He helped me through w/ recommended stretches, encouragement and suggestions. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend his to anyone!
    Janice P — Jun 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mathew Cline, DPM
    About Dr. Mathew Cline, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699193250
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UHS-Wilson Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • UTHSC San Antonio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University--Idaho
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mathew Cline, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cline has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

