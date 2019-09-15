Overview

Dr. Matilda Rosanwo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Rosanwo works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in McHenry, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL and Huntley, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.