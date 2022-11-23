Dr. Matison Boyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matison Boyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Matison Boyer, MD
Dr. Matison Boyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer's Office Locations
Lexington Orthopaedics - Irmo7033 Saint Andrews Rd Ste 104, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 936-7230
Lexington Orthopaedics - Lexington811 W Main St Ste 101, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 936-7230
Lexington Orthopaedics - West Columbia146 E Hospital Dr Ste 140, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7230
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I didn’t have insurance then but have it now and he was so nice and even gave me a boot to wear and after my ankle healed I gave it back for someone else that may need one too. I want to make appointment for my husband because of falling and hurting his hip a few days ago and not getting any better but I can’t make an appointment and really prefer seeing him. I remember also Dr Boyer is from Charleston and I was born there. He’s the greatest doctor and really want him to see my husband instead of another orthopedic doctor and we have insurance now. I have never forgotten how nice he was and I know he could help my husband now with his hip.
About Dr. Matison Boyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1639265671
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
