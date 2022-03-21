Dr. Adamo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Adamo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Adamo, MD
Dr. Matthew Adamo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Adamo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Adamo's Office Locations
-
1
Adirondack Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5088Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adamo?
Dr. Adamo has taken care of our son who was born with Spina Bifida, for the past 18 years and he is an amazing professional and a kind man.
About Dr. Matthew Adamo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194973479
Education & Certifications
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adamo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adamo works at
Dr. Adamo has seen patients for Chiari's Deformity, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adamo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.