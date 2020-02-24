Overview of Dr. Matthew Scott Barton, MD

Dr. Matthew Scott Barton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Western Missouri Medical Center.



Dr. Barton works at Saint Lukes Primary Care in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.