Dr. Matthew Bohm, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
IU Health Physicians Gastroenterology550 University Blvd Ste 1710, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0980
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very kind and knowledgeable doctor. Very responsive and easy to communicate with directly through patient portal
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
