Overview of Dr. Matthew Brock, MD

Dr. Matthew Brock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukie, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Brock works at Northwest Primary Care Group in Milwaukie, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.