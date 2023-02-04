Dr. Matthew Bullock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Bullock, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Bullock, DO
Dr. Matthew Bullock, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center, Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Bullock's Office Locations
Marshall Orthopaedics1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1262Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bullock made the process of my hip replacement easy. He put my mind at easy with his explanation of every step. I highly recommend him for anyone needing a hip replacement.
About Dr. Matthew Bullock, DO
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1316171580
Education & Certifications
- Adult Reconstruction - Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- St Vincent Mercy Medical Center
- St Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- West Virginia University
- Orthopedic Surgery
