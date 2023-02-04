See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Huntington, WV
Dr. Matthew Bullock, DO

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
5.0 (160)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Bullock, DO

Dr. Matthew Bullock, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center, Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Bullock works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bullock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marshall Orthopaedics
    1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 691-1262
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cabell Huntington Hospital
  • King's Daughters Medical Center
  • Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 160 ratings
    Patient Ratings (160)
    5 Star
    (157)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Dr Bullock made the process of my hip replacement easy. He put my mind at easy with his explanation of every step. I highly recommend him for anyone needing a hip replacement.
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Bullock, DO
    About Dr. Matthew Bullock, DO

    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316171580
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Adult Reconstruction - Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Residency
    • St Vincent Mercy Medical Center
    Internship
    • St Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • West Virginia University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Bullock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bullock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bullock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bullock works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. View the full address on Dr. Bullock’s profile.

    Dr. Bullock has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    160 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

