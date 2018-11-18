Dr. Matthew Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Campbell, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Campbell, MD
Dr. Matthew Campbell, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from State University Of New York|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Hanford, Kaweah Health Medical Center, Sierra View Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
South Valley Vascular820 S Akers St Ste 120, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 625-4118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Dr. Campbell was my husband's doctor for years (until we moved out of state). He is easy to talk with and always did what was best for my husband's many vascular problems. His staff was always helpful and visits to his office were not spent waiting for hours to see him. Dr. Campbell was the one doctor we trusted enough to ask for referrals to other doctors in the Visalia area. He always gave us good advice.
About Dr. Matthew Campbell, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1083735070
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- State University Of New York|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
- Tulare Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Campbell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Campbell speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
