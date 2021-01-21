Dr. Matthew Doust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Doust, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Doust, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Mayo Clinic.
Dr. Doust works at
Locations
The Pain Center of Arizonapc3900 E Camelback Rd Ste 190, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (623) 516-8252
Arizona Surgical Specialists Center LLC1984 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 237-1234
Barix Clinics of Arizona17500 N Perimeter Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (602) 445-9202
The Pain Center of Arizona PC20333 N 19th Ave Ste 130, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 516-8252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! The low reviews here are completely biased (most people only write reviews when they are miffed). This is NOT a “two star” doctor. He’s a FOUR STAR. Unfortunately he works with many “drug seeking” patients. I’ve been seeing Dr. Doust for 7 years; he is professional, kind, knowledgeable and dedicated. I thank my lucky stars for him (yes, there have been some judgmental, ignorant NP’s, but NOT Doust). You want a pain doctor? Come PREPARED with your history, labs, images, etc. Doctors are not omnipotent. Do your job and advocate for your own health. For me? He’s been an incredible, integral part of my autoimmune, neurological & degenerative disease process. I see him for medication management and procedures. I cannot recommend him highly enough. In addition, support staff has improved immensely over the past year. This is a honest review. Keep in mind; working with “pain patients” is no picnic. BE KIND. It goes a LONG way.
About Dr. Matthew Doust, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doust has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Doust. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doust.
