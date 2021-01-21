Overview

Dr. Matthew Doust, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Mayo Clinic.



Dr. Doust works at The Pain Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.